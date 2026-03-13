Pie for Pi Day at Town & Country Market

Friday, March 13, 2026

Pie for Pi Day at Town & Country Market 3.14

We’ve done the math, and you 100% deserve a pie!
This "Pi" Day (3.14, get it? ), stop by your Shoreline Town & Country Market to grab a sweet treat for a tasty March 14 celebration. 

From Willamette Valley Pie Company apple and marionberry to Cyrus O’Leary’s decadent cream pies, your perfect pie is waiting.

Locally owned Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way, Shoreline WA 98133.


Posted by DKH at 12:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  