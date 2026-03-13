Michael Berger (“Magic Mike”), street magician who won landmark busker-rights case



Michael James Berger, known by his stage name “Magic Mike” in Seattle's busker scene, whose legal battle expanded free speech protections for street performers nationwide, died January 3, 2026, in Shoreline. He was 78.





Berger learned magic as a child, reading books borrowed from the library, and he often encouraged children to read in his performances.





Performing illusions for tips at the Seattle Center from the 1980s into the 2000s, he twisted balloons in busy walkways during festivals like Folklife and the Bite of Seattle.





His street performances led to repeated conflicts with security and police, who ejected him from the Seattle Center and cited him for trespassing.





In fighting for his right to twist balloons for children, Berger secured a landmark court ruling protecting the rights of street performers.





In 2003, he sued the City of Seattle, challenging Seattle Center rules regulating street performers.





His lawsuit strengthened First Amendment protections for buskers and his case remains a widely cited precedent.









In his later years, he faced serious health challenges , including brain tumors and injuries, and he relied on a mobility scooter to get around.



Berger died on the night of January 3, 2026, at the age of 78, near where he lived in a group home in Shoreline. He was struck by a driver while traveling on his mobility scooter on NE 175th Street in Shoreline.







