50th Anniversary Shorewood Booster auction raises over $96,000 for students

A full house for the Shorewood Boosters Auction

Photo by Paul Dudley

The Shorewood community came together in a big way for the 50th Anniversary Shorewood Booster Auction, presented by Urbal Architecture, raising more than $96,000 to support Shorewood High School students. The Shorewood community came together in a big way for the 50th Anniversary Shorewood Booster Auction, presented by Urbal Architecture, raising more than $96,000 to support Shorewood High School students.





ASB Officers Sasha Ponomarchuck and Fran Luong shared how guests’ generosity will directly impact the student experience at Shorewood. Photo by Heather Grutz.

Funds raised from the event directly support Shorewood’s successful athletic programs, student clubs, and performance groups, helping ensure students have access to the opportunities, equipment, and experiences that allow them to thrive. Funds raised from the event directly support Shorewood’s successful athletic programs, student clubs, and performance groups, helping ensure students have access to the opportunities, equipment, and experiences that allow them to thrive.





The evening’s success was made possible by the generosity of attendees, donors, volunteers, and sponsors who continue to invest in the Shorewood community.





“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community,” said SW Booster President Jenni Gallagher (Class of 1990). “These funds will make a meaningful impact for Shorewood students across athletics, arts, academics, and student leadership programs.”

Special thanks to the event’s sponsors for their generous support: Urbal Architecture, Seattle Tree Care, Movement Mortgage, and Irons Brothers Construction. Special thanks to the event’s sponsors for their generous support: Urbal Architecture, Seattle Tree Care, Movement Mortgage, and Irons Brothers Construction.









Community members who were unable to attend the auction still have an opportunity to contribute by participating in our virtual Raise the Paddle here: DONATE

Shorewood Booster Co-Presidents Jenni Gallagher and Michelle Morgon present this years Turbo Booster Award to Leslie Boyd and Carrie Haslam. Photo by Paul Dudley

The Shorewood Booster Club extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make the 50th Anniversary Auction a memorable and impactful evening. The Shorewood Booster Club extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make the 50th Anniversary Auction a memorable and impactful evening.





Thank you for helping Shorewood shine. See you next year!









