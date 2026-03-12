Child Care subsidies for King County residents

Thursday, March 12, 2026


Child care costs are higher than ever and you may be able to get help! 

If you are a King County parent with a child 12 or younger, check out the Best Starts Child Care Subsidy.

It only takes a minute to fill out a quick eligibility form to see if you qualify. If you do, you’ll be invited to complete the full application. 

Please visit Best Starts for Kids Child Care Subsidy Family Portal or share with someone who should!
 
Questions? support@bskchildcare.org or 206-208-6865.


