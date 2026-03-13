'Bunny' now running at UW Drama

The University of Washington School of Drama proudly presents Bunny, written by Hannah Moscovitch.





Directed by MFA student Ren Langer, the play spans 20 years of Bunny’s life and looks at the how “desire doesn’t follow rules.”





The production runs March 12 – 21, 2026.







Directed by Ren Langer

When: March 12 – 21, 2026

Where: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse Theatre

Tickets: $10 - $23



Photo by Christine Mitchell, permission granted to use by the University of Washington, School of Drama .

"Bunny shook me to my core when I first read it” says director Ren Langer. “It's rare to see female sexuality depicted on stage in a way that is so raw, messy, and subversive.

"I love and hate the way this show lives so firmly in the grey areas of morality. It confronts each and every one of us with the cognitive dissonance we hold between our desires and our values, and it exposes the moralizing judgements we project onto others who are caught in that very same predicament.

"It's the kind of show that leaves you with more questions than answers."

Bunny, directed by MFA student Ren Langer, spans twenty years of a young girl’s life as she journeys through the complex social expectations surrounding female sexuality, from being a friendless and quietly weird teen to a “hot dork.” Unencumbered by the burden of shame, she journeys through the complex social expectations surrounding female sexuality.

Performances March 12 - 21 at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse 4045 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105



Tickets here





