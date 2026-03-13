'Bunny' now running at UW Drama

Friday, March 13, 2026

The University of Washington School of Drama proudly presents Bunny, written by Hannah Moscovitch. 

Directed by MFA student Ren Langer, the play spans 20 years of Bunny’s life and looks at the how “desire doesn’t follow rules.” 

The production runs March 12 – 21, 2026.

BUNNY
Directed by Ren Langer
When: March 12 – 21, 2026
Where: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse Theatre
Tickets: $10 - $23 

A moving exploration of desire, morality, and connection.

Photo by Christine Mitchell, permission granted to use by the University of Washington, School of Drama.

Bunny, directed by MFA student Ren Langer, spans twenty years of a young girl’s life as she journeys through the complex social expectations surrounding female sexuality, from being a friendless and quietly weird teen to a “hot dork.” Unencumbered by the burden of shame, she journeys through the complex social expectations surrounding female sexuality.

"Bunny shook me to my core when I first read it” says director Ren Langer. “It's rare to see female sexuality depicted on stage in a way that is so raw, messy, and subversive.
"I love and hate the way this show lives so firmly in the grey areas of morality. It confronts each and every one of us with the cognitive dissonance we hold between our desires and our values, and it exposes the moralizing judgements we project onto others who are caught in that very same predicament.
"It's the kind of show that leaves you with more questions than answers."

Performances March 12 - 21 at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse 4045 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Tickets here


Posted by DKH at 1:57 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  