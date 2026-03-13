Local resident earns Master's degree from UW-Madison
Friday, March 13, 2026
The university held its Winter 2025 Commencement ceremony for undergraduates and graduates at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Local degree recipients include:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, DEGREE
Shoreline, WA
Andrew Slade, School of Business, Master of Science-Business, Data, Insights, and Analytics
UW-Madison was ranked the #2 public university in the United States by Time magazine in 2026. With public service as its guiding principle, UW-Madison's students, staff, and faculty engage in a world-class education while solving real-world problems.
