Shorewood Jazz 1 selected for Essentially Ellington Festival at Lincoln Center - now help them get there





Shorewood High School Jazz 1 is excited and honored to announce their selection as a finalist for the 31st Essentially Ellington Festival in New York in April.





Essentially Ellington is considered the most prestigious high school competition of its kind in the country.





Shorewood is one of the 20 schools from across the country that will perform at Lincoln Center this April.





Under the direction of Dan Baker, Shorewood is making their first appearance at the festival since the 2000s. Shorewood was previously an Essentially Ellington finalist in 2000, 2001, 2005, and 2008.





This Shorewood jazz band features many talented student musicians. Bass player, Marcus Torzillo, and piano player, Oscar Clingenpeel, were both selected for the 2026 Washington All State Jazz Band.





Shorewood’s jazz program has been building on their success from last year when Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 finished as finalists at several regional jazz competitions, including the Newport Jazz Festival where they won the sweepstakes award.





These students are thrilled to perform at Jazz Alley and share the stage with guest artist and local legend, Greta Matassa!





Now they need community help to get them to New York.





How to help:





See them live Tuesday March 17, 2026 at 6pm in the at 6pm in the Shorewood Performing Arts Center, 17500 Fremont Ave N Admission is FREE, but donations are accepted.





Come to their show at Jazz Alley on March 23, 2026, doors open at 6, show at 7pm. Tickets $50 through the QR code in the flyer to the right.





Donate here or use the QR code in the flyer at the beginning of this article.



