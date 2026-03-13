Local student named to Dean's List at Marquette University
Friday, March 13, 2026
Markham is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2025 semester and have no disqualifying grades. Undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 8,000 undergraduate and 3,700 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.
