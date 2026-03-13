Shorecrest softball defeats Newport Bellevue 11-10 at March 11, 2026 game

On Wednesday March 11, 2026 Shorecrest softball defeated Newport Bellevue 11-10 with a walkoff win in extra innings.





Ruby Smevik hit in the game winning run with a single up the middle. Overall the team won this game as their grit and collective vision brought them up from a 6 run deficit for the eventual win.





There were spectacular performances at the plate by everyone and the team collected 12 hits in all.

La Titiali’l- McKinnon had a clutch double and a home run,

had a clutch double and a home run, Rui Hanrahan collected 3 hits and a stolen base,

collected 3 hits and a stolen base, Lyla Taing collected 2 hits and a stolen base. In 6 attempts Shorecrest successfully stole 5 bases.



On the field the Scots played tight with 0 errors. Lili Olson and Claire Maxwell represented in the circle collectively securing 10 strikeouts. Claire Maxwell only allowed 2 runs in 7 innings pitched. In 6 attempts Shorecrest successfully stole 5 bases.On the field the Scots played tight with 0 errors.andrepresented in the circle collectively securing 10 strikeouts. Claire Maxwell only allowed 2 runs in 7 innings pitched.





--Morgan Huber, Assistant Softball Coach







