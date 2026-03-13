Shorecrest softball defeats Newport Bellevue 11-10 at March 11, 2026 game
Friday, March 13, 2026
Ruby Smevik hit in the game winning run with a single up the middle. Overall the team won this game as their grit and collective vision brought them up from a 6 run deficit for the eventual win.
There were spectacular performances at the plate by everyone and the team collected 12 hits in all.
- La Titiali’l- McKinnon had a clutch double and a home run,
- Rui Hanrahan collected 3 hits and a stolen base,
- Lyla Taing collected 2 hits and a stolen base.
On the field the Scots played tight with 0 errors. Lili Olson and Claire Maxwell represented in the circle collectively securing 10 strikeouts. Claire Maxwell only allowed 2 runs in 7 innings pitched.
--Morgan Huber, Assistant Softball Coach
0 comments:
Post a Comment