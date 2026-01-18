Sno-King School Retirees scholarships for future educators

Sno-King School Retirees has scholarship application forms in each public high school in the Shoreline School District for students planning a future as a teacher or other school-related employee. 

Students will be awarded $2500 for the 2026-2027 school year with the opportunity to renew for another three years at $1000 each year.

Applications may be obtained in the high school career centers or on our website. The deadline for submission is March 17, 2026 and recipients will be honored at our Scholarship Luncheon on April 9, 2026.


