Philharmonia Northwest concert February 1, 2026 at Shorecrest PAC

INSPIRATION FROM AFAR



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2026 @ 2:00PM



Nourish your inner wanderlust with this unique concert, featuring four eclectic works inspired by distant lands.





Montréal cellist Noémie Raymond, one of CBC’s 2018 “Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30,” joins PNW as soloist on Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů’s jazz-influenced Cello Concerto No. 1.









PROGRAM:



Samuel Coleridge-Taylor – Idyll, Op. 44

Bohuslav Martinů – Cello Concerto No. 1, H. 196

Gustav Holst – Japanese Suite, Op. 33

Josef Suk – A Fairy Tale, Op. 16



TICKETS

Adult: $30

Senior/Student: $20

Child (under 18): Free



WITH NOÉMIE RAYMOND, CELLOMICHAEL WHEATLEY, CONDUCTORShorecrest Performing Arts Center