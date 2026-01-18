Philharmonia Northwest concert February 1, 2026 at Shorecrest PAC

Sunday, January 18, 2026

INSPIRATION FROM AFAR

WITH NOÉMIE RAYMOND, CELLO
MICHAEL WHEATLEY, CONDUCTOR

Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2026 @ 2:00PM

Nourish your inner wanderlust with this unique concert, featuring four eclectic works inspired by distant lands. 

Montréal cellist Noémie Raymond, one of CBC’s 2018 “Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30,” joins PNW as soloist on Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů’s jazz-influenced Cello Concerto No. 1. 

The program also features Holst’s Japanese Suite, a short, charming study on Japanese folk songs; and is bookended by two odes to imaginary landscapes: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s rustic Idyll, and Josef’s Suk’s A Fairy Tale, an enchanting suite written for a play by Czech author Julius Zeyer.

PROGRAM:

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor – Idyll, Op. 44
Bohuslav Martinů – Cello Concerto No. 1, H. 196
Gustav Holst – Japanese Suite, Op. 33
Josef Suk – A Fairy Tale, Op. 16

TICKETS Purchase here
  • Adult: $30
  • Senior/Student: $20
  • Child (under 18): Free


