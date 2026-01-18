NUHSA to celebrate 2025 Human Services Award recipients and nominees January 28, 2026 at Bothell City Hall

Sunday, January 18, 2026

NUHSA https://nuhsa.org

The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) is proud to announce its 2025 Human Services Award recipients and nominees! 


All have made a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our North King County community and have supported or advocated for a strong and accessible health and human services system, strengthening our community through their initiative and leadership.

Recipients and nominees will be honored at NUHSA's 2025 Human Services Awards celebration on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Bothell City Hall 18415 101st Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011.

Please RSVP here


