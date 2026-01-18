Olympic Fly Fishers to hear from mechanical design engineer February 10, 2026
Sunday, January 18, 2026
|Peter Knox
He will be the guest speaker at their meeting on February 10, 2026, from 6-8pm at the Lake Ballinger Center 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Mr. Knox will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how rods are designed - how choices in materials, fiber systems and tapers influence strength, feel, recovery and overall personality of a rod on the water.
The doors open at 5:30pm, and the public is welcome to attend. For more information on Mr. Knox or the Olympic Fly Fishers, visit olympic fly fishers website.
