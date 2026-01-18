Olympic Fly Fishers to hear from mechanical design engineer February 10, 2026

Peter Knox Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds presents Peter Knox, Mechanical Design Engineer at Far Bank Enterprises and one of the lead designers behind Sage’s modern fly rod platforms. Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds presents Peter Knox, Mechanical Design Engineer at Far Bank Enterprises and one of the lead designers behind Sage’s modern fly rod platforms.









Mr. Knox will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how rods are designed - how choices in materials, fiber systems and tapers influence strength, feel, recovery and overall personality of a rod on the water.









The doors open at 5:30pm, and the public is welcome to attend. For more information on Mr. Knox or the Olympic Fly Fishers, visit olympic fly fishers website



