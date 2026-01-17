Shoreline Athletic Director Don Dalziel to be inducted into Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrations Association Hall of Fame
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Shoreline's very own Athletic Director Don Dalziel will be inducted into the Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrations Association (WSSAAA) Hall of Fame!
WSSAAA reserves this award for those who represent the highest degree of merit in their profession.
Don was first hired in Shoreline Schools in 1991 and has been the district's athletic director since 2004. His contribution to local and statewide athletics is immeasurable, including countless leadership roles in WESCO, WIAA, WSSAAA, and even the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
0 comments:
Post a Comment