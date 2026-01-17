Deep in the Woods: The Weyerhaeuser Kidnapping - author presentation January 22, 2026
Saturday, January 17, 2026
In 1935, nine-year-old George Weyerhaeuser , heir to one of the wealthiest families in America, is snatched off the street two blocks from his home.
The boy is kept manacled in a pit, chained to a tree, and locked in a closet.
The perpetrators-- a career bank robber, a petty thief, and his 19-year-old Mormon wife-- quickly become targets of the biggest manhunt in northwest history.
Join author Bryan Johnston as he shares how the caper plays out like a Hollywood thriller with multiple twists and a shocking ending.
- WHEN: January 22, 2026 from 2:15 - 3:15pm
- COST: Senior Center Members $5 – Non-members $8
- LOCATION: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- REGISTRATION: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
0 comments:
Post a Comment