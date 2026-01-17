Deep in the Woods: The Weyerhaeuser Kidnapping - author presentation January 22, 2026

Deep in the Woods: The Weyerhaeuser Kidnapping





In 1935, nine-year-old George Weyerhaeuser , heir to one of the wealthiest families in America, is snatched off the street two blocks from his home.





The boy is kept manacled in a pit, chained to a tree, and locked in a closet.





The perpetrators-- a career bank robber, a petty thief, and his 19-year-old Mormon wife-- quickly become targets of the biggest manhunt in northwest history.





Join author Bryan Johnston as he shares how the caper plays out like a Hollywood thriller with multiple twists and a shocking ending.



