Deep in the Woods: The Weyerhaeuser Kidnapping - author presentation January 22, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Deep in the Woods: The Weyerhaeuser Kidnapping

In 1935, nine-year-old George Weyerhaeuser , heir to one of the wealthiest families in America, is snatched off the street two blocks from his home. 

The boy is kept manacled in a pit, chained to a tree, and locked in a closet. 

The perpetrators-- a career bank robber, a petty thief, and his 19-year-old Mormon wife-- quickly become targets of the biggest manhunt in northwest history.

Join author Bryan Johnston as he shares how the caper plays out like a Hollywood thriller with multiple twists and a shocking ending.


Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  