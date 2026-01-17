Life Skills Class: Emotional Intelligence begins January 20, 2026

Bill Bear Life Skills Class Spring 2026

Emotional Intelligence

Presented by Bill Bear







Are you self aware or do you struggle with who you see in the mirror?

Can you manage your own thoughts and feelings to do what you want (need) to do?

Are you able to perceive the feelings of others?

Do you have empathy for yourself and others?

Do you have the ability to relate to other people successfully?

All of these can be learned in this class.

This 11 week class is free and open to anyone in the community.



Beginning January 20, 2026 it will be held on Tuesdays from 12:30 – 1:30pm at Emotional Intelligence is knowing how your emotional mind and your rational mind can be working together to change how you do life.All of these can be learned in this class.This 11 week class is free and open to anyone in the community.Beginning January 20, 2026 it will be held on Tuesdays from 12:30 – 1:30pm at Shoreline City Hall room 303, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.





Stop at the desk for an elevator pass.



The class is presented by Bill Bear and is provided by The City of Shoreline.



For information and to register