Growing Roots Together - gardening classes at the Tool Library



Gardening season is right around the corner, and the Tool Libraries have a list of classes that cover everything you need to know to get started.

Whether you want to start a garden, grow medicinal herbs, raise chickens, or plan your perfect backyard, we have a class for you





Classes are offered at both of our tool libraries, so make sure to double-check the location on the event page before signing up!

NE Seattle Tool Library (NESTL): 10228 Fischer Pl NE, Seattle

Shoreline Tool Library (STL): 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline These classes are part of our Garden Starting Skill Series, which includes 10 classes that hope to give you the opportunity to get into gardening.





Each class is offered on a sliding scale to help reduce barriers to participation while retaining sufficient income for Seattle REconomy, which owns and operates the NE Seattle and Shoreline tool libraries.





