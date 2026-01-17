Growing Roots Together - gardening classes at the Tool Library

Gardening season is right around the corner, and the Tool Libraries have a list of classes that cover everything you need to know to get started. 
Whether you want to start a garden, grow medicinal herbs, raise chickens, or plan your perfect backyard, we have a class for you

Sign up for classes and see further into the future on our website: 
Sign up for customizable class & event notifications

Classes are offered at both of our tool libraries, so make sure to double-check the location on the event page before signing up!
These classes are part of our Garden Starting Skill Series, which includes 10 classes that hope to give you the opportunity to get into gardening. 

Each class is offered on a sliding scale to help reduce barriers to participation while retaining sufficient income for Seattle REconomy, which owns and operates the NE Seattle and Shoreline tool libraries.


