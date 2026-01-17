Growing Roots Together - gardening classes at the Tool Library
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Gardening season is right around the corner, and the Tool Libraries have a list of classes that cover everything you need to know to get started.
Whether you want to start a garden, grow medicinal herbs, raise chickens, or plan your perfect backyard, we have a class for you
Sign up for classes and see further into the future on our website:
Sign up for customizable class & event notifications
Classes are offered at both of our tool libraries, so make sure to double-check the location on the event page before signing up!
- NE Seattle Tool Library (NESTL): 10228 Fischer Pl NE, Seattle
- Shoreline Tool Library (STL): 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline
Each class is offered on a sliding scale to help reduce barriers to participation while retaining sufficient income for Seattle REconomy, which owns and operates the NE Seattle and Shoreline tool libraries.
