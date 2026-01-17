Art Adventures with Laura: Paint Your Partner for Valentine's Day February 13, 2026 at Red Sky Gallery
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Paint Your Partner Date Night
Friday, February 13 | 6–8 PM
Back by popular demand after last year’s laughter-filled success. Sip some wine, get creative, and enjoy the big reveal at the end.
Bring your partner, your BFF, or anyone you’d like to paint. It’s all about fun, creativity, and connection.
Register here
Red Sky Gallery - upper wing Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155.
