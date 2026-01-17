Art Adventures with Laura: Paint Your Partner for Valentine's Day February 13, 2026 at Red Sky Gallery



Still deciding what to do for Valentine’s Day? We’ve got the perfect plan. Still deciding what to do for Valentine’s Day? We’ve got the perfect plan.













Paint Your Partner Date NightFriday, February 13 | 6–8 PMBack by popular demand after last year’s laughter-filled success. Sip some wine, get creative, and enjoy the big reveal at the end.Bring your partner, your BFF, or anyone you’d like to paint. It’s all about fun, creativity, and connection.