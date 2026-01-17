Business Spotlight: Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) - Giving Every Cat a Second Chance





























Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) - Giving Every Cat a Second Chance



Tucked along Ballinger Way in Shoreline is a place where compassion changes lives every single day. Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) exists to ensure that every cat—no matter their background—has the opportunity to feel safe, loved, and valued. What began as a response to an urgent community need has grown into a trusted nonprofit rooted in the belief that helping animals and supporting people go hand in hand. Through rescue, care, adoption, and community support, SAFe Rescue continues to be a lifeline for cats and the humans who love them.



Q & A with Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue)



Q: What inspired you to start?

A: SAFe Rescue was founded in response to a clear and urgent community need: too many cats were entering shelters without enough resources or safe options. What began as a small, compassionate effort to help homeless cats grew into an organization rooted in the belief that every cat has inherent value and that supporting people is a vital part of helping animals thrive. That community-centered spirit continues to guide SAFe’s work today—combining rescue, care, adoption, and supportive services so cats and their families can stay together whenever possible.



Q: What service do you provide for our community?

A: SAFe Rescue saves feline lives by taking in homeless cats, giving them the care they need, finding them loving homes, and supporting their human companions.



Q: What inspires you each day?

A: We see cats come in from all walks of life—some had human companions that could no longer care for them, some lived outdoors without dependable shelter, others are vulnerable newborns. No matter where a kitty comes from, through the hard work and dedication of our community, we get to watch these cats transform and thrive. Hearing a previously anxious kitty purr for the first time, watching a cat run and play after a long illness, receiving a happy adoption update with photos of a blissed-out cat…these are just some of the rewarding moments that texture our day-to-day operations.



Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?

A: SAFe takes a low-barrier, interview-based approach to adoptions in order to authentically match people with their new furry family members. Every adopter gets a follow-up from our Retention Specialist to make sure everyone is settling in well. We also help keep pets in homes through our Community Support programs.



Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?

A: Supporting cats means supporting the people that love them. Adoption isn’t the end of the story, and we work hard to make sure families with pets have the resources they need no matter their economic circumstances. Our Pet Pantry provides essential food, enrichment items, and other supplies to hundreds of our neighbors each year, while our twice-a-month Community Wellness Clinics offer a range of veterinary services at a low cost to income-qualified families. In 2025, we also introduced affordable feline spay and neuter surgeries, which we will continue to roll out this year!



Q: What’s your next upcoming event?

A: We are almost in kitten season—the time of year where we see more litters being born. In anticipation of all the little tails and whiskers that will soon fill the Rescue, we are throwing a Kitten Shower! Like a human baby shower, this is a chance to collect care supplies to set our foster families up for success (think feeding syringes instead of bottles). But it’s also an adorable excuse for a party! Keep your eyes on our website for event details.



Feline trivia time! Did you know…

Cats have an organ on the roof of their mouth that allows them to “taste” smells! It’s called Jacobsen’s organ, and if you’ve ever seen a kitty sniff and then hold their mouth open as if in surprise, you’ve seen that organ at work. There’s even a term for that expression: the Flehmen response! The more you know. =^..^=



