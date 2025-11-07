Reopening of Ballinger Way delayed by rain

WSDOT Fish culvert project on October 28, 2025

Photo by David Carlos The dry weather needed to pave around the newly installed culvert along SR 104/Ballinger Way NE did not materialize. The dry weather needed to pave around the newly installed culvert along SR 104/Ballinger Way NE did not materialize.





That means the state highway will not be reopened on Friday, November 7, as planned.





If the weather cooperates, paving could begin on Friday, November 7, and finish the following day, Saturday, November 8.





However, if it rains one or both days, the paving and the reopening would shift into next week.





"We'll continue to do what we can to get SR 104 open as quickly as possible. At this point, the forecast is the big variable."





We’re grateful for your patience as we work to finish this phase of the project.







