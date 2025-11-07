Reopening of Ballinger Way delayed by rain
Friday, November 7, 2025
|WSDOT Fish culvert project on October 28, 2025
Photo by David Carlos
That means the state highway will not be reopened on Friday, November 7, as planned.
If the weather cooperates, paving could begin on Friday, November 7, and finish the following day, Saturday, November 8.
However, if it rains one or both days, the paving and the reopening would shift into next week.
"We'll continue to do what we can to get SR 104 open as quickly as possible. At this point, the forecast is the big variable."
We’re grateful for your patience as we work to finish this phase of the project.
0 comments:
Post a Comment