October 2025 Shoreline Market Report





Sales Volume

October recorded 40 home sales, essentially flat compared to 39 in September, but still down 31% year-over-year from 58 sales in October 2024.

Year-to-date, Shoreline has seen 352 closed sales, compared to 425 at this point in 2024 — a 17% decline, highlighting a consistently slower market pace throughout the year.

Median Price

The median sale price in October was $827,500, nearly unchanged from $830,000 in September, and up just 0.85% year-over-year from $820,500 in October 2024.

Year-to-date, the median remains flat at $850,000, matching 2024 exactly — a sign of price stability despite lower demand.

Price per Square Foot

The average price per square foot dropped to $464, down slightly from $469 last month, and down 9.2% year-over-year from $511 in October 2024.

Year-to-date, it averages $518, just below $520 in 2024, reflecting only minor downward movement across the year despite sharper declines this month.

Days on Market

Homes in October took 38 days to sell, up from 34 in September and 41% longer than 27 days in October 2024.

Year-to-date, average days on market has risen to 28 days, compared to 25 in 2024, showing a modest but steady slowdown in buyer urgency.

Sold-to-List Price Ratio

In October 2025, homes sold at 100.17% of list price, slightly above 99.94% in September, and nearly identical to 100.14% in October 2024.

Year-to-date, the average ratio is 101.65%, compared to 102.28% last year, reflecting slightly softer negotiation strength for sellers, though homes are still typically selling near or just above asking.

Summary

October 2025 reflects a market that is cooler than last year, but generally stable. While sales volume remains significantly lower year-over-year, pricing has held firm: the median price is unchanged from 2024, and homes are still selling close to list price.

That said, the drop in price per square foot and the increase in days on market point to more selective buyer behavior, influenced by affordability concerns, higher interest rates, and broader economic uncertainty.

As we move into late fall, sellers should expect longer timelines and more price sensitivity, while buyers may find more flexibility and negotiation room — especially on homes that linger.

Lella Norberg is a long-time Shoreline resident and a Managing Broker with Windermere Real Estate Shoreline.








