Two Lake Forest Park residents named as YMCA Changemakers at annual ceremony

Friday, November 7, 2025

On September 24, 2025 nearly 850 community leaders, partners, and supporters gathered for a sold-out Changemakers Luncheon — a day to celebrate volunteerism, leadership, and the power of community.

Every day, volunteers help bring the Y’s mission to life—dedicating themselves to efforts that lead youth, families, and communities to thrive. None of the Y’s impact would be possible without their dedication and generosity.

Which is why each year we are proud to celebrate our volunteers through the Hero Everyday Award—a recognition honoring volunteers across the Y who exemplify our values, share their time and talent generously, and create pathways for all people to reach their fullest potential in spirit, mind, and body.

This year’s awardees represent the very best of our community: people whose leadership, compassion, and commitment have left a lasting impact. These extraordinary volunteers are a reminder of what’s possible when people give their time and heart to a cause.


Donald Warrick – Dale Turner Family YMCA

Donald exemplifies servant leadership through his passion, energy, and deep commitment to the Y’s mission—consistently inspiring others to get involved simply by leading with heart and purpose. 

Donald’s impact is especially felt among Active Older Adults, where he has championed initiatives like pickleball and inclusive programming to promote connection, wellness, and healthy aging. 

A dedicated board member, fundraiser, and advocate, Donald embodies the Y’s core values in every action, creating lasting change and fostering a stronger, more connected community for all.


Aimee Miner – Youth Development
Aimee, a dedicated school principal, has been a vital partner in supporting youth through our BASE programs by securing space, coordinating behavioral supports, and strengthening communication between families, school staff, and our team. 

Aimee fosters a collaborative, inclusive environment where our staff feel valued and integrated into the school community. 

Aimee’s leadership ensures students and families receive the support they need both during and beyond the school day.


