Two Lake Forest Park residents named as YMCA Changemakers at annual ceremony
Friday, November 7, 2025
On September 24, 2025 nearly 850 community leaders, partners, and supporters gathered for a sold-out Changemakers Luncheon — a day to celebrate volunteerism, leadership, and the power of community.
Every day, volunteers help bring the Y’s mission to life—dedicating themselves to efforts that lead youth, families, and communities to thrive. None of the Y’s impact would be possible without their dedication and generosity.
Which is why each year we are proud to celebrate our volunteers through the Hero Everyday Award—a recognition honoring volunteers across the Y who exemplify our values, share their time and talent generously, and create pathways for all people to reach their fullest potential in spirit, mind, and body.
This year’s awardees represent the very best of our community: people whose leadership, compassion, and commitment have left a lasting impact. These extraordinary volunteers are a reminder of what’s possible when people give their time and heart to a cause.
