Two Lake Forest Park residents named as YMCA Changemakers at annual ceremony

Donald Warrick – Dale Turner Family YMCA





Donald exemplifies servant leadership through his passion, energy, and deep commitment to the Y’s mission—consistently inspiring others to get involved simply by leading with heart and purpose.





Donald’s impact is especially felt among Active Older Adults, where he has championed initiatives like pickleball and inclusive programming to promote connection, wellness, and healthy aging.





A dedicated board member, fundraiser, and advocate, Donald embodies the Y’s core values in every action, creating lasting change and fostering a stronger, more connected community for all.







Aimee Miner – Youth Development

Aimee, a dedicated school principal, has been a vital partner in supporting youth through our BASE programs by securing space, coordinating behavioral supports, and strengthening communication between families, school staff, and our team.





Aimee fosters a collaborative, inclusive environment where our staff feel valued and integrated into the school community.





Aimee’s leadership ensures students and families receive the support they need both during and beyond the school day.