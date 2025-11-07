Five Guys restaurant now open in Shoreline

Friday, November 7, 2025

Five Guys open at Shoreline Place

Story and photos by David Carlos

A new Five Guys restaurant opened its doors September 12, 2025 at 15515 Westminster Way N in Shoreline, just a stone’s throw across the parking lot from Town & Country Market. This addition brings the popular fast-casual chain’s signature menu and atmosphere to the local community.

Burgers and fries
Five Guys is best known for its hamburgers and hand-cut French fries, but the menu offers much more. 

Guests can enjoy hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, lettuce wraps, breakfast sandwiches, and hand-spun milkshakes. 

And, of course, every visit includes complimentary peanuts in shells—a beloved tradition for customers waiting for their orders.

The story of Five Guys began in 1986, when Jerry Murrell and his wife, Janie, asked their sons if they wanted to go to college or start a family business. 

The boys chose business, and the Murrell family opened their first restaurant in Arlington, Virginia. 

Now there are 1,900 franchised restaurants.

Originally, the “Five Guys” referred to Jerry and his four sons: Jim, Matt, Chad, and Ben. 

Later, a fifth son, Tyler, was born and joined the family business. 

Today, all five sons are actively involved in the company. 

Matt oversees new location openings, Jim manages training, Chad handles IT and technology, Ben selects franchisees, and Tyler runs the bakery operations that supply buns to locations.

Just a stone's throw from Town & Country
With its Shoreline opening, Five Guys continues its tradition of family-driven quality and customer favorites, offering a new spot for locals to enjoy classic American fare.


