Five Guys restaurant now open in Shoreline
Friday, November 7, 2025
A new Five Guys restaurant opened its doors September 12, 2025 at 15515 Westminster Way N in Shoreline, just a stone’s throw across the parking lot from Town & Country Market. This addition brings the popular fast-casual chain’s signature menu and atmosphere to the local community.
|Burgers and fries
Guests can enjoy hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, lettuce wraps, breakfast sandwiches, and hand-spun milkshakes.
And, of course, every visit includes complimentary peanuts in shells—a beloved tradition for customers waiting for their orders.
The boys chose business, and the Murrell family opened their first restaurant in Arlington, Virginia.
Now there are 1,900 franchised restaurants.
Later, a fifth son, Tyler, was born and joined the family business.
Today, all five sons are actively involved in the company.
Matt oversees new location openings, Jim manages training, Chad handles IT and technology, Ben selects franchisees, and Tyler runs the bakery operations that supply buns to locations.
With its Shoreline opening, Five Guys continues its tradition of family-driven quality and customer favorites, offering a new spot for locals to enjoy classic American fare.
|Just a stone's throw from Town & Country
