Letter to the Editor: We are proud of our heritage and don't want it destroyed

Friday, November 7, 2025

To the Editor:

Everyone was shocked when we saw the pictures of the East Wing of the White House being demolished. 

Americans, both liberal and conservative, are proud of our heritage and don’t want it destroyed! What can we do to say STOP?

All across our land, in big cities and in little towns like Shoreline, we have to stand up together and use our First Amendment rights to say NO. Americans are strong when we defend our country. To find others to stand with, look at seattle-protests.org.

“We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we will all hang separately.” --Benjamin Franklin

Lindsay Rahmun
North Seattle


