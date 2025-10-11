Winter Holiday Basketball All-Skills Camp at Shoreline College
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Keep Your Kids Active (and do your last-minute holiday shopping) Over the Holiday Break
Need a few extra hours for holiday shopping? Sign your kids up for Continuing Education's Winter Holiday Basketball All-Skills Camp, running December 22–24, 2025 from 9am - 12pm!
Led by Shoreline Athletic Director Cameron Dollar and Shoreline team members, this fun, high-energy camp is perfect for boys and girls in grades 4th to 8th. All levels welcomed!
Campers will build skills, learn teamwork, and play exciting drills and mini games in a positive, active environment.
Just bring a water bottle, nut-free snack, and some energy to play!
Fee: $150 for 3 days | 9AM - 12 PM
Register at shoreline.edu/continuing-ed or call 206-546-4553
Give your kids a fun way to stay active while you take care of your holiday to-do list!
