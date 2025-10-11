Winter Holiday Basketball All-Skills Camp at Shoreline College

Keep Your Kids Active (and do your last-minute holiday shopping) Over the Holiday Break Keep Your Kids Active (and do your last-minute holiday shopping) Over the Holiday Break

Led by Shoreline Athletic Director Cameron Dollar and Shoreline team members, this fun, high-energy camp is perfect for boys and girls in grades 4th to 8th. All levels welcomed!





Campers will build skills, learn teamwork, and play exciting drills and mini games in a positive, active environment.





Just bring a water bottle, nut-free snack, and some energy to play!







Register at



Fee: $150 for 3 days | 9AM - 12PM

Give your kids a fun way to stay active while you take care of your holiday to-do list!









Need a few extra hours for holiday shopping? Sign your kids up for Shoreline's Youth Basketball Camp, running December 22–24, 2025 from 9am - 12pm!