Chats with Rep. Cindy Ryu Saturday October 11, 2025



Chat with Cindy events Saturday

These gatherings are a great opportunity to connect, hear updates, and share your thoughts on the issues that matter most in our community.





Here’s what’s happening:





Chat with Cindy and Mayor Emeritus Keith Scully

When: Saturday, October 11, 11:00am – 12:00noon

Where: Shoreline Library, Small Meeting Room

345 NE 175th Street, Shoreline



When: Saturday, October 11, 11:00am – 12:00noonWhere: Shoreline Library, Small Meeting Room

Chat with Cindy and Councilmember Will Chen

When: Saturday, October 11, 1:00 – 2:00pm

Where: Asian Service Center, Room 210

22727 Hwy 99, Edmonds When: Saturday, October 11, 1:00 – 2:00pmWhere: Asian Service Center, Room 210







