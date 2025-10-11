Chats with Rep. Cindy Ryu Saturday October 11, 2025
Saturday, October 11, 2025
These gatherings are a great opportunity to connect, hear updates, and share your thoughts on the issues that matter most in our community.
Here’s what’s happening:
Chat with Cindy and Mayor Emeritus Keith Scully
When: Saturday, October 11, 11:00am – 12:00noon
Where: Shoreline Library, Small Meeting Room
345 NE 175th Street, Shoreline
When: Saturday, October 11, 11:00am – 12:00noon
Where: Shoreline Library, Small Meeting Room
345 NE 175th Street, Shoreline
Chat with Cindy and Councilmember Will Chen
When: Saturday, October 11, 1:00 – 2:00pm
Where: Asian Service Center, Room 210
22727 Hwy 99, Edmonds
When: Saturday, October 11, 1:00 – 2:00pm
Where: Asian Service Center, Room 210
22727 Hwy 99, Edmonds
0 comments:
Post a Comment