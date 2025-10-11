Flags at Half-Staff October 15, 2025

From Governor Bob Ferguson

Flag Lowering - October 15, 2025 (Colleen Bass)



I am deeply saddened by the death of Eastern State Hospital Security Guard Colleen Bass, 57, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on Saturday, September 27, 2025.









Flags should remain at half-staff until the close of business or sunset on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.



I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in her memory on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. A private memorial service will be held on that date.

Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.












