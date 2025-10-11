Flags at Half-Staff October 15, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025

From Governor Bob Ferguson

Flag Lowering - October 15, 2025 (Colleen Bass)

I am deeply saddened by the death of Eastern State Hospital Security Guard Colleen Bass, 57, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on Saturday, September 27, 2025. 

I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in her memory on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. A private memorial service will be held on that date.

Flags should remain at half-staff until the close of business or sunset on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.



