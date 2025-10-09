Video: Police Chief Mike Harden and City Administrator Phillip Hill discuss the upcoming November ballot measure
Thursday, October 9, 2025
|Police Chief Mike Harden and City Administrator Phillip Hill
address the LFP City Council
In a video presentation, Lake Forest Park Police Chief Mike Harden and City Administrator Phillip Hill discuss the upcoming November ballot measure to support the police and public safety levy, which would help maintain essential services impacted by rising costs and inflation.
Learn more at at this link
