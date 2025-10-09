Video: Police Chief Mike Harden and City Administrator Phillip Hill discuss the upcoming November ballot measure

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Police Chief Mike Harden and City Administrator Phillip Hill 
address the LFP City Council

In a video presentation, Lake Forest Park Police Chief Mike Harden and City Administrator Phillip Hill discuss the upcoming November ballot measure to support the police and public safety levy, which would help maintain essential services impacted by rising costs and inflation.

Learn more at at this link


Posted by DKH at 11:05 PM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  