Help Meridian Park PTA fundraise by having brunch at Aurora Borealis on October 26, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025


Meridian Park Elementary PTSA Fundraiser
Sunday October 26, 2025 from 12pm- 3pm

Join the Meridian Park PTSA at Aurora Borealis for Brunch on Sunday October 26, between 12pm and 3pm to help us fundraise for the 25-26 school year Clubs, Events, Programming and other PTSA Community Driven Actions!

20% of Sales between 12pm and 3pm (except alcohol) will be donated to the MP PTSA.

We will have:
  • Math Activities
  • Our Mascot Blaze for Photo OPs
  • Information on Advocacy
  • Learn About Volunteering and Membership
You do not have to be a PTSA Member to attend and we encourage you to invite your friends and family!


Posted by DKH at 11:00 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  