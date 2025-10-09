Help Meridian Park PTA fundraise by having brunch at Aurora Borealis on October 26, 2025
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Sunday October 26, 2025 from 12pm- 3pm
Join the Meridian Park PTSA at Aurora Borealis for Brunch on Sunday October 26, between 12pm and 3pm to help us fundraise for the 25-26 school year Clubs, Events, Programming and other PTSA Community Driven Actions!
20% of Sales between 12pm and 3pm (except alcohol) will be donated to the MP PTSA.
We will have:
- Math Activities
- Our Mascot Blaze for Photo OPs
- Information on Advocacy
- Learn About Volunteering and Membership
