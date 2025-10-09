October: Five ways to move toward a zero-waste garden
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Forget about pristine landscapes and perfect lawns. I’m here to make the case for a messy garden.
Before you panic, I’m not advocating that you let noxious weeds run amok, leave plants to wither, or keep a yard that makes all your neighbors grumble under their breath.
But I am advocating for using what you already have to work toward a zero-waste garden. It may well result in a mismatched or slightly unpolished look, but I think you should embrace the imperfections.
It doesn’t take an expert to know that the gardening and landscaping industries are overflowing with plastic. Soil comes in plastic bags. Plant starts come in plastic pots. Seed starting trays are almost always plastic. The little plant tags you stick in the ground next to your burgeoning seedlings: plastic.
And that, my friends, is a big problem.
The United Nations’ Plastic Programme goes as far as to say that “our planet is choking on plastic” while estimating that between 75 and 199 million tons of plastic are floating around our oceans.
You’re eating a credit card’s worth of plastic every week. Even new part-plastic sedimentary rocks (are they really rocks?), dubbed ‘plastistones,’ are forming and have been found all over the world.
As people who love to see the beauty of our natural world unfold in our own yards, we should care enough about this problem to actively find ways to eliminate plastic from our garden, even if it’s an inconvenience.
2. Change how you’re getting your garden soil.
Did you know that soil can come in bulk instead of a plastic bag? Soil is often cheaper by volume when purchased in bulk, and it doesn’t come in a plastic bag that bakes all day in the sun, which is definitely a bonus because we know heated plastic releases harmful chemicals.
You can usually have it delivered or pick some up yourself. Check with your local landscaping materials supplier to see what your options are. And please go peat-free, as peat harvesting is very bad for the environment.
You can also create compost right at home, which benefits your garden and the planet. For tips on how to get started, turn to the excellent folks at Tilth Alliance.
3. Start your plants from seed.
Do not be afraid of growing plants from seed—it’s fun! I often like to say that a true gardener is someone who has accidentally killed one of everything, so please don’t be afraid to fail.
Choose vegetables and fruits for your garden that you know you love to eat, rather than growing an exotic plant that you’ll use for a single recipe and will otherwise go to waste. Also think about the quantity of food you’re growing—will you have too much for your family to go through? How much can you reasonably give away? Different plants produce in different quantities, so incorporate that consideration into your garden plans.
What did I miss? Do you have zero-waste gardening tips? I’d love for you to share them with me so I can keep improving my own practices. By creating a knowledge- and resource-sharing community around us, we can keep our plastic problem from becoming even more severe while embracing the wild beauty of a foraged garden.
Kayah Swanson is a certified King County Extension Master Gardener, a communications director, and a staunch advocate for growing groceries in a landlord’s yard. When she’s not rooting around in the dirt, you’ll find her behind the pages of a good book or gallivanting around the wilderness with her husband, Conrad and trusty pup, Frida Pawlo.
Garden Guy Bruce Bennett has retired from writing his monthly column but has turned it over to a diverse team from the Master Gardener Foundation of King County.
