October: Five ways to move toward a zero-waste garden

Kayah Swanson, certified

King County Extension Master Gardener

Choose vegetables and fruits for your garden that you know you love to eat, rather than growing an exotic plant that you’ll use for a single recipe and will otherwise go to waste. Also think about the quantity of food you’re growing—will you have too much for your family to go through? How much can you reasonably give away? Different plants produce in different quantities, so incorporate that consideration into your garden plans.Do you have zero-waste gardening tips? I’d love for you to share them with me so I can keep improving my own practices. By creating a knowledge- and resource-sharing community around us, we can keep our plastic problem from becoming even more severe while embracing the wild beauty of a foraged garden.is a certified King County Extension Master Gardener, a communications director, and a staunch advocate for growing groceries in a landlord’s yard. When she’s not rooting around in the dirt, you’ll find her behind the pages of a good book or gallivanting around the wilderness with her husband, Conrad and trusty pup, Frida Pawlo.has retired from writing his monthly column but has turned it over to a diverse team from the Master Gardener Foundation of King County.