Ridgecrest Books: Story hour with author Michelle Jing Chan October 19, 2025



Ridgecrest favorite, Michelle Jing Chan, is joining us for an extra special story time on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 11am, to celebrate the release of her debut author AND illustrator picture book, Weiwei's Winter Solstice. Ridgecrest favorite, Michelle Jing Chan, is joining us for an extra special story time on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 11am, to celebrate the release of her debut author AND illustrator picture book,









Hit up the brunch truck, grab a coffee, and swing by the bookstore for story time and make it a Ridgecrest day!Michelle has illustrated several picture books, including two Golden Books on Lunar New Year and Pride; and, a picture book inspired by Madeleine L’Engle’s iconic classicMichelle’s books have earned awards from the Children’s Book Council, the Chinese American Librarians Association, and Hindi’s Libraries. Her work has been featured in the Wing Luke Museum, Buzzfeed, and Upworthy.