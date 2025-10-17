This Saturday - "No Kings/Rise Up!" in Shoreline

Friday, October 17, 2025

This Saturday - "No Kings/Rise Up!" in Shoreline
Events across the state, country

Thousands are expected to attend "No Kings" events across the state this weekend to send a message they support democracy and the rule of law, and reject the push for authoritarian power being sought by President Trump.

"No Kings" events are planned at more than 100 locations Saturday, Oct. 18, including in Shoreline, Edmonds, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Bothell. These are just a few of thousands planned across the country to peacefully protest and say the United States will not go quietly the way of Russia, Hungary, Venezuela, or so many others.

The Shoreline event - dubbed "No Kings/Rise Up!" - will be held 1:30-3pm, at the Park at Town Center (often called Sculpture Park), on Aurora Avenue North just north of N 175th Street (behind the Walgreens, diagonally across from Shoreline City Hall).

It will kick off with brief remarks by organizers, state Sen. Jesse Salomon, and candidates for Shoreline City Council Valerie Snider and Jack Malek, and include sign-waving and a march. 

In addition, there will be a family-friendly Kids Area where kids of all ages can make their own signs; a featured activist platform and information tables; and a food, toiletries and school supplies donation drive to assist those in need. Event will be held rain or shine, so dress yourself and your sign for the weather.

Sign up isn’t necessary, but is helpful for planning. Visit Mobilize.us or RSVP to EverydayActivistsUSA@gmail.com. Come be part of history and make your voice heard.

--Pamela Mieth


Posted by DKH at 3:19 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  