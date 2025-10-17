This Saturday - "No Kings/Rise Up!" in Shoreline

Events across the state, country

The Shoreline event - dubbed "No Kings/Rise Up!" - will be held 1:30-3pm, at the Park at Town Center (often called Sculpture Park), on Aurora Avenue North just north of N 175th Street (behind the Walgreens, diagonally across from Shoreline City Hall).









Sign up isn’t necessary, but is helpful for planning. Visit



In addition, there will be a family-friendly Kids Area where kids of all ages can make their own signs; a featured activist platform and information tables; and a food, toiletries and school supplies donation drive to assist those in need. Event will be held rain or shine, so dress yourself and your sign for the weather. Come be part of history and make your voice heard.

--Pamela Mieth









Thousands are expected to attend "No Kings" events across the state this weekend to send a message they support democracy and the rule of law, and reject the push for authoritarian power being sought by President Trump."No Kings" events are planned at more than 100 locations Saturday, Oct. 18, including in Shoreline, Edmonds, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Bothell. These are just a few of thousands planned across the country to peacefully protest and say the United States will not go quietly the way of Russia, Hungary, Venezuela, or so many others.It will kick off with brief remarks by organizers, state Sen. Jesse Salomon, and candidates for Shoreline City Council Valerie Snider and Jack Malek, and include sign-waving and a march.