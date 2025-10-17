Reminder: 6x6 arts show Saturday October 18, 2025 at Shoreline College

Friday, October 17, 2025

A previous 6x6 show. Photo by Mike Remarcke

Today! is the big 6x6 art show at Shoreline College, sponsored by ShoreLake Arts.

Local artists have submitted their original paintings for sale. Every painting measures six inches by six inches and sells for $36.

It's an unmatched opportunity to own a piece of original art at a very reasonable price. 

The artists paid an entry fee, which goes to ShoreLake Arts, and they receive the sale price.


