Sign up now for November Sip & Paint at Vault 177
Friday, October 17, 2025
She has taught many different art media, but has been teaching acrylic painting for years. No matter your skills, Laura will make painting relaxing and enjoyable.
Join Laura at Vault 177 on Sunday, November 16, 2025 from 7:00 - 9:00 pm for an evening of friends and fun.
Laura will take you through the steps to create this cozy foxy picture you can use your imagination to individualize in your own style and interest.
For only $65 you will choose from delightful brews on tap, quality wines or a drink fashioned for you just for this occasion.
Grab your friends and sign up today with the QR code or through ShoreLakeArts.com
Vault 177 is located at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline WA 98177
Sponsored by ShoreLake Arts
