Sign up now for November Sip & Paint at Vault 177

Friday, October 17, 2025

Laura Brewer is a local artist and teacher. She has worked with both children and adults, teaching them skills and techniques, all while having a great time! 

She has taught many different art media, but has been teaching acrylic painting for years. No matter your skills, Laura will make painting relaxing and enjoyable.

Join Laura at Vault 177 on Sunday, November 16, 2025 from 7:00 - 9:00 pm for an evening of friends and fun. 

Create this painting!
Laura will take you through the steps to create this cozy foxy picture you can use your imagination to individualize in your own style and interest. 

For only $65 you will choose from delightful brews on tap, quality wines or a drink fashioned for you just for this occasion. 

Grab your friends and sign up today with the QR code or through ShoreLakeArts.com


Sponsored by ShoreLake Arts


Posted by DKH at 2:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  