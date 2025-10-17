Sign up now for November Sip & Paint at Vault 177

Laura Brewer is a local artist and teacher. She has worked with both children and adults, teaching them skills and techniques, all while having a great time!





She has taught many different art media, but has been teaching acrylic painting for years. No matter your skills, Laura will make painting relaxing and enjoyable.





Create this painting!

Laura will take you through the steps to create this cozy foxy picture you can use your imagination to individualize in your own style and interest.













Join Laura at Vault 177 on Sunday, November 16, 2025 from 7:00 - 9:00 pm for an evening of friends and fun.