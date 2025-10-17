No Kings!/Rise Up events on Saturday October 18, 2025
Friday, October 17, 2025
|Locations of scheduled No Kings events on the mainland
NoKings.org
Saturday is a nationwide day of protest against the current presidential administration's actions.
Events will be held in thousands of places around the country.
Local NO KINGS / RISE UP events:
Shoreline - Park at Town Center lpm - 3:30pm information here
Lake Forest Park - Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way 3:30 - 5pm information here
Seattle Mass Rally and March. Rally at Seattle Center Fountain at 12pm and march through downtown Seattle. information here
Alphabet Resistance will be on the 50th Street overpass on I-5 from 10am - 11am
Edmonds 3-5pm at Edmonds City Park 600 3rd Ave S and information here
Kenmore - 11:30 - 1:30pm information here
Bothell - 11 - 12:30pm The Park at Bothell Landing 9919 NE 180th information here
0 comments:
Post a Comment