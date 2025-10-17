No Kings!/Rise Up events on Saturday October 18, 2025

Locations of scheduled No Kings events on the mainland

NoKings.org



Saturday is a nationwide day of protest against the current presidential administration's actions.





Events will be held in thousands of places around the country.





Local NO KINGS / RISE UP events:





Shoreline - Park at Town Center lpm - 3:30pm - Park at Town Center lpm - 3:30pm information here





Lake Forest Park - Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way 3:30 - 5pm - Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way 3:30 - 5pm information here





Seattle Mass Rally and March. Rally at Seattle Center Fountain at 12pm and march through downtown Seattle. Mass Rally and March. Rally at Seattle Center Fountain at 12pm and march through downtown Seattle. information here





Alphabet Resistance will be on the 50th Street overpass on I-5 from 10am - 11am













Bothell - 11 - 12:30pm The Park at Bothell Landing information here - 11 - 12:30pm The Park at Bothell Landing 9919 NE 180th











