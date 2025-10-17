No Kings!/Rise Up events on Saturday October 18, 2025

Friday, October 17, 2025

Locations of scheduled No Kings events on the mainland
NoKings.org

Saturday is a nationwide day of protest against the current presidential administration's actions.

Events will be held in thousands of places around the country.

Local NO KINGS / RISE UP events:

Shoreline - Park at Town Center lpm - 3:30pm information here

Lake Forest Park - Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way 3:30 - 5pm information here

Seattle Mass Rally and March. Rally at Seattle Center Fountain at 12pm and march through downtown Seattle. information here

Alphabet Resistance will be on the 50th Street overpass on I-5 from 10am - 11am


Kenmore - 11:30 - 1:30pm information here

Bothell - 11 - 12:30pm The Park at Bothell Landing 9919 NE 180th information here



Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  