Thief stealing campaign signs in Richmond Beach and Hillwood
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
It happens often during campaign season. Someone - always a male - goes around the area methodically removing campaign signs.
Last time, it was a guy in a pickup truck, driving down the street and picking up every sign and tossing it into the back of his truck.
This time I have (so far) heard from volunteers from three different campaigns whose signs have disappeared or been damaged.
The reports come from Richmond Beach to Aurora.
This is illegal activity. It is particularly disturbing that this person is entering people's yards to steal signs.
One of the volunteers, Jonelle Kemmering, says,
Under the law, this is a misdemeanor - for each sign
Local people running for office do not typically have deep pockets and these signs are expensive. The volunteers who are placing them are spending hours in the cold, driving around the city to carefully place the signs for visibility while following laws about placement.
Keep your eyes open for this person (or people). Do not confront them but do get a photo of them and their vehicle. Call police non-emergency line to report (206) 296-3311.
