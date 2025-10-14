Thief stealing campaign signs in Richmond Beach and Hillwood

Political signs placed in the Right of Way that do not obstruct traffic are legally protected. These signs are reminders to people of their right to vote and the fact that they have a choice. These are two priceless privileges that we are fortunate to have. It is disturbing that anyone believes their own personal wishes outweigh the public's right to information.

"A person who removes or defaces lawfully placed political advertising including yard signs or billboards without authorization is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable to the same extent as a misdemeanor that is punishable under RCW 9A.20.021. The defacement or removal of each item constitutes a separate violation." RCW 29A.84.040



Local people running for office do not typically have deep pockets and these signs are expensive. The volunteers who are placing them are spending hours in the cold, driving around the city to carefully place the signs for visibility while following laws about placement.



Keep your eyes open for this person (or people). Do not confront them but do get a photo of them and their vehicle. Call police non-emergency line to report (206) 296-3311.





One of the volunteers, Jonelle Kemmering, says,