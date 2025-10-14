Three Shorecrest students awarded Dave Henderson Memorial Scholarship

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Scholarship winners Lila Seda, Laila El Anany, and Holly Watkins
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Three Shorecrest students have been awarded the Dave Henderson Memorial Scholarship.

Lila Seda, Laila El Anany, and Holly Watkins were each granted a $5000 scholarship to pursue their post-high school ambitions.

Mariners announcer Rick Rizzs was on campus to help surprise the winners as well as Trent and Nancy Henderson, founders of the Foundation, Toys for Kids, that awards the scholarships to 15 Washington State seniors each year.


Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  