Three Shorecrest students awarded Dave Henderson Memorial Scholarship

Scholarship winners Lila Seda, Laila El Anany, and Holly Watkins

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Three Shorecrest students have been awarded the Dave Henderson Memorial Scholarship.Lila Seda, Laila El Anany, and Holly Watkins were each granted a $5000 scholarship to pursue their post-high school ambitions.Mariners announcer Rick Rizzs was on campus to help surprise the winners as well as Trent and Nancy Henderson, founders of the Foundation, Toys for Kids, that awards the scholarships to 15 Washington State seniors each year.