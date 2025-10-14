Ridgecrest Books: Party with Camilla Raines and her new magical fantasy book October 21, 2025

One of our favorite events that we had here last year was the launch party for Camilla Raines' debut novel,. Camilla is back with the sequel,, and the party will be just as good! There will be cupcakes, giveaways, make-your-own crystal sets, and book bingo!In this darkly magical fantasy debut set in Washington State, a closeted teenage psychic foresees the death of his sworn enemy, and is forced to work with him to save his life. Sparks fly, but some ghosts don't want to stay buried...*These books have great crossover appeal for teens. Everyone is welcome! Mark your calendars!