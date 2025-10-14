New public art piece to be installed at Horizon View Park October 25, 2025

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Scale model of Nature's Repose
Nature’s Repose, a two-sided concrete bench with added metal foliage by glass-mosaic artist Melissa Cole, will be placed at the south end of the Horizon View playfield.

Approximately 70 area residents of all ages helped the artist create mosaic animals for the base, and hearts for the bench, at a two-day workshop at the Commons this past August. 

Nature’s Repose is the second artwork in the community to be commissioned by the Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and donated to the City for its collection - the first commissioned piece is standing in front of City Hall.

The dedication and donation ceremony for Nature’s Repose will be held at the park site on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 10:00am. (Horizon View Park, 19800 47th Ave. NE, Lake Forest Park.) All are welcome to attend and meet the artist.

Planning ahead: The next LFP Garden Tour will be Saturday, June 20, 2026. Mark your calendars now!


