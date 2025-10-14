New public art piece to be installed at Horizon View Park October 25, 2025

Scale model of Nature's Repose Nature’s Repose, a two-sided concrete bench with added metal foliage by glass-mosaic artist Melissa Cole, will be placed at the south end of the Horizon View playfield. , a two-sided concrete bench with added metal foliage by glass-mosaic artist Melissa Cole, will be placed at the south end of the Horizon View playfield.



Approximately 70 area residents of all ages helped the artist create mosaic animals for the base, and hearts for the bench, at a two-day workshop at the Commons this past August.



