Social Justice Sundays Sign-Waving 1-2pm





With more at stake than ever, area residents will be standing out to speak up this weekend for functioning government not dictated by the whims of one man.

Extra signs are always available to borrow, or bring your own. Donations of food, toiletries and school supplies will be accepted to help those in need.



for more information.





Extra signs are always available to borrow, or bring your own. Donations of food, toiletries and school supplies will be accepted to help those in need. Visit Everydayactivists.net for more information.

Sign-waving organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists (peaceful activism on behalf of the Constitution, democracy, equality, and justice) continues: October 5, 12 and 26, 2025, 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, the Shoreline-Edmonds line.