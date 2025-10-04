Art of Handmade Holiday Giving classes at Shoreline Tool Library

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Treat yourself, bring a friend, or make something to surprise a loved one. Either way, we hope to see you at one of our Art of Handmade Holiday Giving classes for some sewing, crafting, and seasonal creativity at the Shoreline Tool Library
 
Sign up for classes and see further into the future on our website: seattlereconomy.org/events

We offer classes at both of our tool libraries, so make sure to double-check the location on the event page before signing up!

Our classes are available on a sliding scale. This helps to reduce barriers for participation while retaining sufficient income for Seattle REconomy, which owns and operates the NE Seattle and Shoreline tool libraries. Please choose the level that best fits your family’s income.


Posted by DKH at 3:53 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  