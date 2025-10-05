Sip & Paint at Vault 177 Sunday October 6, 2025 - create a spooky painting
Sunday, October 5, 2025
|Create your own version of this spooky painting
Just in time for Halloween - Create your own spooky painting!
Sunday October 6, 2025 from 7 - 9pm
Sip and Paint at Vault 177 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline WA 98177
Rose Werelus from Vault 177 is making a special cocktail just for the event.
Nancy Malek from ShoreLake Arts is the artist of the evening. She will show everyone step-by-step how to create the spooky painting and customize it for themselves with various painting techniques.
She's be assisted by fellow artist and teacher, Karen Gobright. It will be a fun evening!
Class is $65 and includes:
- Step-by-step painting session guided by local artist, Nancy Malek
- All painting supplies provided
- One complimentary glass of beverage of your choice
- Fun, laughter, and a masterpiece to take home
