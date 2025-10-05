From Drab to Fab: What can you do with paint? Monday October 6, 2025
If you are local artist Robin McClelland, you can do quite a lot!
One of her favorite things to do is to find a discarded object at someone's curb, take it home, redo it into something fabulous, and return it to the owner!
She wants to share her love for this kind of art and show others how to do it.
Monday October 6, 2025 from 10am - 12pm
Robin will walk you through the steps to create a small art piece of your own with the skills to take on most any decor project!
Sign up today at shorelakearts.org or use the QR code in the flyer.
The class is being held at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155, Bldg G
