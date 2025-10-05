From Drab to Fab: What can you do with paint? Monday October 6, 2025

What Can You Do with Paint?

If you are local artist Robin McClelland, you can do quite a lot!

She painted the bricks of her fireplace during Covid to make it more interesting and has redone many pieces for her own home and as gifts for others.

One of her favorite things to do is to find a discarded object at someone's curb, take it home, redo it into something fabulous, and return it to the owner! 

She wants to share her love for this kind of art and show others how to do it.

Now join Robin in her Home Decor Painting class to discover how to use paint to create treasured artwork!

Monday October 6, 2025 from 10am - 12pm

Robin will walk you through the steps to create a small art piece of your own with the skills to take on most any decor project!

Cost: Only $35. All supplies included. 

Sign up today at shorelakearts.org or use the QR code in the flyer.

The class is being held at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155, Bldg G

Monday October 6, 2025 from 10am to 12pm.


