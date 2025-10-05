Kruckeberg Garden Party raises $50k toward goal

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Celebrating Garden Party Momentum

Thank you to everyone who joined us for our annual Garden Party, and to the sponsors and supporters who made it possible! Together, we raised $54,222, an incredible step toward our 2025 fundraising goal. 

Your generosity fuels garden care, educational programs, and expanded open days that make Kruckeberg thrive.

Haven’t given yet? There’s still time to help us grow our impact as we welcome even more people to the garden.

Donate Today - Help Us Thrive in 2026


