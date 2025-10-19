Seattle City Councilmember keynote speaker at Communities Rising meeting October 22, 2025

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Seattle City Councilmember
Alexis Mercedes Rinck
Communities Rising All Hands Monthly Gathering
October 22, 2025

Doors open at 6:30pm, Program at 7:00pm

Shoreline Unitarian Church, 14724 1st Ave NE

Keynote Speaker: Seattle City Councilmember, Alexis Mercedes Rinck

Theme: Protect and Celebrate Our Sanctuary Cities

An opportunity to gather, learn about how our cities are responding to current challenges to our rights and basic needs, and to celebrate the ways that we are rising up!

You can register: HERE


