Seattle City Councilmember keynote speaker at Communities Rising meeting October 22, 2025
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Doors open at 6:30pm, Program at 7:00pm
Shoreline Unitarian Church, 14724 1st Ave NE
Keynote Speaker: Seattle City Councilmember, Alexis Mercedes Rinck
Theme: Protect and Celebrate Our Sanctuary Cities
An opportunity to gather, learn about how our cities are responding to current challenges to our rights and basic needs, and to celebrate the ways that we are rising up!
