Holiday Bazaar at Senior Center Friday - Saturday October 24 - 25, 2025

Sunday, October 19, 2025

 

Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Holiday Bazaar 
Friday - Saturday, October 24-25, 2025 
at the Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.

The building will be filled with 40 local makers, 
selling jewelry, decorative arts,
natural soaps, hand decorated LED candles, essential oils,
mystery novels, stuffed animals, wood turned objects, 
NFL Team ornaments, key chains, jewelry
All kinds of fabric goods and art
and so much more!

A coffee cart, food truck, baked goods, caramel corn, cookies! 

Santa’s Workshop: Sky Nursery donates decorations for us to sell

Sponsored by Humana

From the file. Photo by Jon Ann Cruver

