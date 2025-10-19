Holiday Bazaar at Senior Center Friday - Saturday October 24 - 25, 2025
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Holiday Bazaar
Friday - Saturday, October 24-25, 2025
The building will be filled with 40 local makers,
selling jewelry, decorative arts,
natural soaps, hand decorated LED candles, essential oils,
mystery novels, stuffed animals, wood turned objects,
NFL Team ornaments, key chains, jewelry
All kinds of fabric goods and art
and so much more!
A coffee cart, food truck, baked goods, caramel corn, cookies!
Santa’s Workshop: Sky Nursery donates decorations for us to sell
Sponsored by Humana
|From the file. Photo by Jon Ann Cruver
0 comments:
Post a Comment