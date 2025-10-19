Almost three thousand protesters in Lake Forest Park for the No Kings rally

Photo by Ken Kassover

Photo by Donna Hawkey

Philippa Kassover and Molly Zaccardi from the League of Women Voters

Photo by Donna Hawkey

Volunteers from the 1st LD Democrats

Photo by Donna Hawkey

The First LD Democrats hosted a table, too, encouraging everyone to “Stay Involved" and “To Vote!"



Photo by Donna Hawkey

This dog looks like a serious protester, staying alert and involved, too.



We know we are getting to President Trump when he posts his evil social media messages. Yesterday, Trump posted a video with him wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet with "King Trump" written on it, and then he dropped a type of waste matter on the heads of protestors.



Take action

Photo by Ken Kassover





There is deep opposition to Trump’s 2025 cruel, illegal, and immoral agenda. If you agree, please get involved.



The Lake Forest Park - Voices for Justice protest on Saturday included almost three thousand protestors. The line-up extended all the way from Bothell Way & Ballinger on the west side past the Starbucks at 170th, Bothell Way, and across Bothell Way, on the east side corners.Protesters spilled out onto the median in the Lake Forest Park Town Center lot; the total LFP crowd was estimated at 2,712. According to Indivisible, there were 2,700 No Kings events across the US, with at least 7 million total participants..