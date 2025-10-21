Loss of Lake City Fred Meyer also means loss of parking for North Helpline

Lake City Fred Meyer closed

Photo courtesy North Helpline

This weekend, the Lake City Fred Meyer, our neighborhood’s primary grocery store, officially closed after decades of serving the community. This weekend, the Lake City Fred Meyer, our neighborhood’s primary grocery store, officially closed after decades of serving the community.





The closure comes at a critical time, with recent SNAP cuts already driving a surge in food bank visits.





Beyond the loss of affordable groceries, the loss of parking will significantly impact neighbors accessing services, as well as our staff and volunteers.





On distribution days, North Helpline serves an average of 300 households within just a few hours.









To fill this gap, Without access to the Fred Meyer parking lot, hundreds of families will be forced to circle nearby residential streets, causing congestion and creating safety risks for drivers and pedestrians.To fill this gap, North Helpline is actively seeking alternative parking options near our Lake City facility.











