Take your Trick or Treaters to Third Place Commons for Halloween

Kick off your Halloween adventure by bringing your little ghosts, goblins, and superheroes to trick-or-treat at participating shops all across the Town Center. Come early and fill those bags with goodies!



6–6:45pm Somebuddy’s Silly Magic Show (with a Halloween Twist!)





Stick around after trick-or-treating for a delightful, family-friendly magic show featuring Somebuddy the Clown on the Commons Stage. With lots of humor, audience participation, whimsical tricks, and enchanting illusions, this silly and spooky magic show is perfect for kids and grownups alike. You’ll laugh, cheer, and maybe even get a chance to be part of the show!



This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library. No registration required—all ages are welcome!



Join us for tricks, treats, and a little Halloween magic—right here at the Commons!







