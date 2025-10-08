SAGE Meet & Greet & Craft October 10, 2025 at the Shoreline Teen Center

October 10th at the Shoreline Teen Center

SAGE Meet & Greet & Craft

What is SAGE?





The Shoreline Teen Center's LGBTQ+ and allies drop in club that has monthly special activities or events on the second friday of the month throughout the school year. 🎨🌈





SAGE is a casual events and activities club where youth in 6th to 12th grade can come to the teen center on club days and find like minds and good vibes.





There is no official club registration, just normal teen center sign in. Show up day of and look for that day's activities set up in our cafe room, or ask a staff person in a blue city staff t-shirt if you want more information or guidance.